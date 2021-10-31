Health care
• Four new employees have joined the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic:
Dr. Deepika Kaushal has joined the Lincoln Avenue Medical-Dental Center. Kaushal received her doctor of osteopathy at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and completed her OB/GYN residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Amarillo, Texas.
Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Eliza Thompson has joined the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic. Thompson completed her doctor of nursing practice and masters of science in nursing degree at Columbia University School of Nursing in New York City.
Allen Gonzalez is a new nurse practitioner resident at the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic. He was born and raised in Yakima, and received his doctorate of nursing practice from Washington State University College of Nursing and his bachelor of science in nursing from Washington State University.
Kara Smith is a new nurse practitioner resident at the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic. Smith received her doctor of nursing practice, Family Nurse Practitioner from Seattle Pacific University and a bachelor of science in nursing from Washington State University.
Service
• The Yakima Valley Zonta Club has selected new officers. They are President Cathie DeGrood, Vice President Diane Young, Treasurer Kathy Greninger, Secretary Pat Reynolds and board members Terese Abreu and JoJo Babcock. The club is part of Zonta International, which aims to advance the status of women worldwide and empower women through service and advocacy.
Legal
• Terry Abeyta and Rod Nelson and Yakima firm Abeyta Nelson Injury Law have been named Super Lawyers in the 2021 edition of Washington Super Lawyers & Rising Stars. It is Abeyta’s 22nd year and Nelson’s 17th selection for the recognition. David Abeyta has been chosen as a Super Lawyer “Rising Star” for the fifth straight year.
