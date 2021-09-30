Education
• Central Washington University has hired John Vasquez to serve as its new associate dean for access and equity. Vasquez previously served as director of assessment and professional development at the Van Andel Institute Graduate School and as a King-Chavez-Parks Faculty Fellow and visiting scholar at the National Forum on Higher Education for the Public Good. Prior to that, Vasquez worked at the University of Michigan for 15 years as a higher education professional. He earned his doctorate at Michigan State University.
Service groups
• Jim Borst was installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of West Valley. Also installed were president-elect Linh Tran, treasurer Dick Dean and secretary Steve Pickett. Gloria McGlothlen will serve the club as assistant secretary.
In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s board of directors: Mike Bonneville, Toby Casarez, Dave Gotzh, Roger Lewis, Ken Irwin and immediate past president Don Young.
Young received a special service leadership award from Lt. Gov. Michael McCay for serving as president for two years.
Retired Judge Roger Lewis was recognized for 60 years of combined membership in the Kiwanis Clubs of Renton and West Valley-Yakima.
