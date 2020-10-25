Public lands
• Aaron Stockton will start work Monday as the new Naches District Ranger. Born and raised in southern New Mexico, he has been the district ranger on the Guadalupe Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico. He has approximately 15 years of experience in public lands and national forest management. He also has worked on the Boise National Forest, and for the Bureau of Land Management.
Health care
• Dr. Anthony Liccini has joined the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic as a pediatrician. He earned his doctor of medicine degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Seattle Children’s and the University of Washington.