Health care
• Jessica Johnson is the new clinic manager for 11th Ave Family Medicine, which is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. Johnson has been a part of the Farm Workers Clinic for seven years, starting as a WIC certifier, working with mothers in and around Yakima Valley.
• Dr. Maria Victoria Iribarren Valero has joined the team at Children’s Village. Iribarren received her Doctor of Medicine from Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela. Her pediatrics residency was completed at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, in Paterson, N.J., and her developmental behavioral pediatrics fellowship was completed at New York University, in Manhattan.
Law
• The Menke Jackson Beyer LLP law firm in Yakima has added a new associate attorney, Aziza L. Foster. Foster graduated from Boise State University with a major in criminal Justice, and minor in political science. She received her juris doctor from Gonzaga University School of Law.
