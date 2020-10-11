Health care
• Zach Assink has joined the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic as a family nurse practitioner. He earned his degree from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Ky. He has worked with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic for more than a decade as a nursing assistant, medical assistant and registered nurse.
• Alondra Solorio, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, has joined the Lincoln Avenue Medical-Dental Center. She earned her master’s of nursing from Gonzaga University and has worked in family medicine for the past six years in the Yakima area.
Education
• Jose Perez was named Washington state’s Migrant Recruiter of the Year. He has been a migrant recruiter in the Yakima School District for 13 years, and works to identify and recruit migrant students and strives to meet the needs of families in the school district.
Nonprofit
• Jeffrey Schaap has joined the Larson Gallery Guild board. He graduated from the University of Washington and received his law degree from Seattle University. He is an attorney in Yakima.