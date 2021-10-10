Health care
• Dr. Brian Proctor has joined Prosser Memorial Health’s Grandview clinic as a pediatrician. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University Idaho, and graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. He recently completed a residency at the University of Missouri-Columbia’s Department of Child Health.
Business
• Kathy Nock is retiring on Oct. 19 from KDA Architecture in Yakima. Nock has been with KDA for more than 34 years, and her role as office manager grew with the firm. Over her career she saw the architecture profession go from hand-drawn construction drawings to three-dimensional computer models. During that time, she led the charge of developing and modernizing business practices, along with financial management and contract development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.