Education
• The Washington Library Association awarded the Central Washington University libraries access services team and Professor Maureen Rust with the 2021 Outstanding Service Award. Rust and the access team were honored for their work bridging the gap between CWU and the Ellensburg community. They were also praised for providing dependable library services despite the significant challenges presented by the pandemic
Health care
• Dr. Ahmed Nahas has joined 11th Ave Family Medicine, which is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. He earned his medical degree from Jordan University of Science and Technology in Ar-Ramtha, Jordan, and did his family medicine residency in Toledo, Ohio. He also completed a geriatric medicine fellowship at Harvard, giving him deeper expertise in working with challenges faced by patients of all ages.
Service
• The Kiwanis Club of Yakima recently installed new officers for the 2021-22 club year. They are President Patti Vasquez, President-Elect Marshall Clark, Vice President Tim Surber, Treasurer Shannon Moyer, Assistant Treasurer Tara Lewis and Secretary Steve Emhoff. New board members serving for 2021-23 are Karl Corpron, Sean Powell and Ron Zirkle. Starting their second year are board members Christi Anderson, Noelle Cook and Mike Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.