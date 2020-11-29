Law
- James Goodman has joined Halverson Northwest Law Group as an associate, practicing primarily from the firm’s Sunnyside office. Goodman’s professional experience includes assisting clients in real estate transactional matters, business formation and transactional matters, and estate and legacy planning. Goodman received his bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and completed his law degree at Vermont Law School.
Health care
- Jennifer Cortes-Klein, Claire Tindula and Eliza Thompson have joined the Sollus Northwest Family Nurse Practitioner Residency at Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic.
Cortes-Klein completed her doctor of nursing practice degree at the University of Portland in Oregon. Tindula completed her doctor of nursing practice degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing in Baltimore. Thompson completed her doctor of nursing practice degree at Columbia University School of Nursing in New York City.
- Dr. Ama Thrasher joins the health care team at Lincoln Avenue Medical Dental Center as an OB/GYN physician. She earned her doctor of medicine degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed residency at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- Dr. Alex Park has joined the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic. He earned his medical degree from St. George’s University, School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and completed his family medicine residency at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York, where he served as chief resident in his final year.
- Dr. Luis Garcia Tillan has joined the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic as a pediatrician. He earned his doctor of medicine degree from Higher Institute of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba and completed his pediatric residency at San Juan City Hospital in Puerto Rico.