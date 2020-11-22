Health care
• Teresa Rice joined the team at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic last month. She was named senior director of regional operations for Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic, Mid-Valley Family Medicine in Wapato, and Granger Immediate Care.
• Julie Aubrey is a new member of the behavioral health care team at Central Washington Family Medicine. She graduated from Northcentral University with a master’s in marriage and family therapy. She works with adolescents, children, families and adults, and is focused on treating trauma, anxiety, depression and behaviors.
Nonprofit
• Courtney Lane of Zirkle Fruit Co. is the Washington Apple Education Foundation individual volunteer of the year. Lane is the human resources manager for warehouse operations at Zirkle Fruit Co. in Selah. She focuses her WAEF attention primarily on assisting scholarship recipients prepare to graduate from college career-ready.