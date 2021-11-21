Health care
• Dr. Sara Pournia has joined the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic, which is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. She received her doctor of medicine from Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences in Bandar Abbas, Iran, and completed her medical residency at the Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Business
• John Huibregtse has re-joined Alegria + Company of Yakima as a partner. The firm provides accounting and consulting services in Central Washington. Huibregtse was the chief financial officer and an owner of vertically integrated tree fruit companies in Central Washington. He has prior experience working with a regional CPA firm and practiced law after obtaining his accounting degree from Gonzaga University and his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.
Vocational services
• Amy Peterson of Advanced Vocational Solutions Inc. has been awarded the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals’ 2021 Young Professional Award.
Legal
• The Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services board of directors has elected new executive board members for the 2021-22 board term: Aryn Masters with Masters Law, president; Brett Goodman with Prediletto, Halpin, Sharnikow and Nelson, vice president; Tamerton Granados with Stevens Granados PLLC, secretary; and Maggie Lund with Lighty Law, treasurer. New board members are Dan Clark (Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office), commissioner Shane Silverthorn (Yakima County Superior Court) and Ryan Griffee (Larson, Berg and Perkins). Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals to reduce barriers and improve access to justice.
Emergency services
• Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson was selected as the first-ever coroner representative on the State Emergency Management Council. Coroners and medical examiners were added to the council through a change in state law earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.