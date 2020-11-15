Education
• Jessica Post has joined the Yakima School District as chief strategy officer in a “fellow” position fully funded through the nonprofit group Education Pioneers. Post received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in business administration, majoring in public administration with a second major in Spanish. She is continuing her education at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, working toward an MBA. The COVID Response Fellowship connects senior talent across the country with school districts to provide Cabinet-level support to senior leaders.
Nonprofits
• Kristen Melcher has joined People for People as chief financial officer. She is a certified public accountant with a diverse background in public accounting. She was born and raised in the Yakima Valley.
Health care
• Shellie Marthini is a new adult-gerontology nurse practitioner accepting new patients at the Astria Health Center in Grandview, 222 E. Second St. She has her bachelor’s in nursing from Chamberlain College, and completed her master’s in primary care-adult-geriatric nurse practitioner from Purdue.