Agriculture/business

Howard Allred is the new chief financial officer at Yakima Chief Hops. Allred brings a wealth of experience with large, leading-edge brands including adidas Golf/Taylor Made, Sports Incorporated and Nike, Inc.

Health care

Luke Hoisington has been reappointed as chief strategy and innovation officer for Comprehensive Healthcare. The position emphasizes a leadership role in development and implementation of Comprehensive Healthcare’s strategic plan initiatives.

He was previously the organization’s chief information officer.

Nonprofit

The Zonta Club of Yakima Valley installed their new board for the 2020-21 year. The president is Deby Gunter, President-Elect Cathie DeGrood, Secretary Joddi-Jay Babcock, Co-Treasurers Kathy Greninger and Diane Young. Board members are Jordanne Babcock and Pat Reynolds. Zonta is an international service club.

To have an item published in In Basket, email business@yakimaherald.com. Photos can be sent as jpg attachments. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday for the following Sunday.