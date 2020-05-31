Agriculture/business
• Howard Allred is the new chief financial officer at Yakima Chief Hops. Allred brings a wealth of experience with large, leading-edge brands including adidas Golf/Taylor Made, Sports Incorporated and Nike, Inc.
Health care
• Luke Hoisington has been reappointed as chief strategy and innovation officer for Comprehensive Healthcare. The position emphasizes a leadership role in development and implementation of Comprehensive Healthcare’s strategic plan initiatives.
He was previously the organization’s chief information officer.
Nonprofit
• The Zonta Club of Yakima Valley installed their new board for the 2020-21 year. The president is Deby Gunter, President-Elect Cathie DeGrood, Secretary Joddi-Jay Babcock, Co-Treasurers Kathy Greninger and Diane Young. Board members are Jordanne Babcock and Pat Reynolds. Zonta is an international service club.