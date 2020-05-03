Health care
• Dr. Christian Anderson, an anesthesiologist, is a new provider at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. He graduated from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2013, and served a residency in anesthesia at Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lititz, Penn.
• Lisa Benson, a certified physician assistant, is a new provider at Yakima Lung & Asthma, an affiliate of Virginia Mason Memorial. She received her master’s in medical science from Mercer University in Atlanta.
• Fran Hull, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, is a new provider at North Star Lodge, Virginia Mason Memorial’s cancer care center. She holds a master’s of science in nursing/family nurse practitioner from Gonzaga University in Spokane.
• Melissa Helgeson has joined Central Washington Family Medicine as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. She graduated from Walden University’s master’s in psychiatric nurse practitioner program and has 10 years of experience in working with people with mental disabilities.
Funeral homes
• Brookside Funeral Home and Shaw & Sons Funeral Home have announced several staff changes.
Dan Williams is the manager at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. His experience at Shaw & Sons dates back nearly a decade, where he has served families as an intern, then funeral director, and now manager.
Rhea Baker-Tait and Maria Martinez have joined the staff as fully licensed insurance agents. Gary Layton has obtained a prearrangement insurance license. All three can meet with families to prearrange and prefund their final expenses.
Jennifer Camacho is a new funeral director intern at Shaw & Sons. Taylor Rivard has been named the office manager at both funeral homes.
Local government
• City of Yakima Finance Director Steve Groom has been named to the Washington Public Treasurers Association board. Groom was invited onto the board due to his previous certifications and years of committee work with the California Municipal Treasurers Association. Yakima’s cash and investment balances are typically around $95 million to $100 million. In 2019, the WPTA recognized the city’s investment policy with a certificate of excellence, according to a news release.
Public lands
• Erin Black has been named the new Mount Adams District Ranger. Black will succeed Emily Platt, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Regional Office in Portland. Black previously was acting district ranger at Mount Adams.
Black is a native of the Pacific Northwest. She has a bachelor’s from Lewis and Clark College in Portland and a master’s of public administration from Northeastern University in Boston. She has been with the Forest Service more than 18 years and worked in various environmental planning positions.