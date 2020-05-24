Nonprofits
• The Central Washington Catholic Foundation has hired Nicole St. Mary-Franson as its executive director. St. Mary-Franson has more than 15 years of institutional and organizational advancement and fundraising experience. In addition, she has served as a teacher, principal and executive principal in Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Seattle. She has a bachelor’s degree from Seattle University, a master’s in teaching from Heritage University, and principal credentials from Seattle Pacific University.
• Soneya Lund and Charles “Chas” Holmes have joined the First Tee of Central Washington board. Lund is a Yakima City Council member and owner of Saol Salon in Yakima. Holmes is the new head golf professional at Yakima Country Club.
Health
• Dr. Katheryn Norris has been named Family Medicine Educator of the Year by the Washington Academy of Family Physicians. Norris is a physician at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Grandview Medical-Dental Clinic and serves as the director of medical education and residency director for the Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency Program.
Vocational services
• Annabel Cobane of Advanced Vocational Solutions Inc. has been elected to the Washington board of the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals. She is a certified disability management specialist and is recognized as a vocational expert by the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. Advanced Vocational Solutions is a private rehabilitation counseling firm specializing in worker compensation cases in Central and Eastern Washington.