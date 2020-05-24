Nonprofits

The Central Washington Catholic Foundation has hired Nicole St. Mary-Franson as its executive director. St. Mary-Franson has more than 15 years of institutional and organizational advancement and fundraising experience. In addition, she has served as a teacher, principal and executive principal in Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Seattle. She has a bachelor’s degree from Seattle University, a master’s in teaching from Heritage University, and principal credentials from Seattle Pacific University.

Soneya Lund and Charles “Chas” Holmes have joined the First Tee of Central Washington board. Lund is a Yakima City Council member and owner of Saol Salon in Yakima. Holmes is the new head golf professional at Yakima Country Club.

Health

Dr. Katheryn Norris has been named Family Medicine Educator of the Year by the Washington Academy of Family Physicians. Norris is a physician at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Grandview Medical-Dental Clinic and serves as the director of medical education and residency director for the Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency Program.

Vocational services

Annabel Cobane of Advanced Vocational Solutions Inc. has been elected to the Washington board of the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals. She is a certified disability management specialist and is recognized as a vocational expert by the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. Advanced Vocational Solutions is a private rehabilitation counseling firm specializing in worker compensation cases in Central and Eastern Washington.

