Education
• Anjelica Torres is EPIC’s new ECEAP (Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program) director. She has been acting in an interim capacity as program manager for the past 10 months. She has worked for EPIC for 15 years, and held a variety of roles within the organization. EPIC provides high-quality preschool and support services to local families.
Business
• Russ Colombo and Martha Huber have joined the board of directors of Baker Boyer Bancorp. Colombo is retiring as a senior vice president at Baker Boyer in July. Huber has served on the board of J.M. Huber Corp.
Health care
• Amy Claussen, a physician assistant, has been named site director of the Community Health of Central Washington clinic in Ellensburg. Claussen is also a health care provider at the clinic. She replaces Dr. Micahlyn Powers as Powers moves on to Ferndale Family Care Network in Ferndale.
Nonprofits
• Roxana Norouzi is the new executive director of OneAmerica, an organization that advocates for immigrant rights in Washington state. She has worked for the nonprofit for 12 years.