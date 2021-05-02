Business/ag
• Matt Clark is Tree Top’s new Chief Financial Officer. He previously worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Adventist Health in Bakersfield, Calif., Blount International and Bridgetown Natural Foods. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Oregon and earned his Certified Public Accountant license in 1995.
Health care
• Rheumatologist Dr. Sarah Dill has joined Lakeview Spine. The Sunnyside native received her doctorate and undergraduate degree at the University of Washington and did her residency and fellowship at the University of Colorado in Denver. She is also a part-time assistant professor at Lakeview Rheumatology.
• Federico Martinez is a new physician assistant at Valley Vista Medical Group in Prosser, which is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. He started his career in medicine as a medical assistant in Toppenish before pursuing continued education in medicine. He earned his master of science in physician assistant studies from Pacific University in Hillsboro, Ore.