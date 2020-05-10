Education
• Doug Kaplicky will be the new principal at Adams Elementary School in Yakima for the 2020-21 school year. He was named the 2017 Washington state Principal of the Year, Regional Principal of the Year in 2010 and teamed with staff on several state achievement awards. He started his teaching career at Davis High School and is a graduate of Eisenhower High School.
• Brandy Wiegers, associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, will be the new director of the Office of Undergraduate Research at Central Washington University. Wiegers, who has taught applied mathematics at Central since 2014, will start her new role in September.
Financial services
• Financial adviser Alicia Loyd of Edward Jones in Yakima has achieved the professional designation of accredited asset management specialist.
Law
• Yakima attorney Terry Abeyta, of Abeyta Nelson Injury Law, has been named to the Lawdragon 500 leading plaintiff consumer lawyers in America. He is one of only two personal injury lawyers from Eastern Washington to be selected.