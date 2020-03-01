Health care
• Community Health of Central Washington has announced the following new hires:
Rob Wageneck, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has joined the clinic in Ellensburg. He graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center and did his undergraduate work at Vanguard University in California. He has 25 years experience as a family practice/obstetrics physician.
Crystal Martin, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has joined Central Washington Family Medicine. She completed her residency in osteopathic neuro-
musculoskeletal medicine and is teaching osteopathic principles and practice at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
Dianne Wolterstorff, a nurse practitioner, has joined the Davis Health Clinic. Dianne received her master of nursing at Oregon Health Sciences University with family nurse practitioner and pediatric nurse practitioner specialties. She has 27 years of experience as a nurse practitioner.
Sheila Kredit, a medical doctor, has joined Central Washington Family Medicine. She graduated from Case Western University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
Nonprofit
• Michele Roth is the new executive director for the Red Cross in Central and Southeast Washington. She previously worked as director of impact for Second Harvest Inland Northwest’s Pasco Hunger Solutions Center. She also worked for United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties as director of marketing and communications.