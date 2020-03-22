Education
Michelle DenBeste has been named the new provost and vice president of academic and student life at Central Washington University.
DenBeste serves as dean of the College of Social Sciences at California State University, Fresno. Prior to becoming dean, DenBeste was chair of the Department of History there. She will start May 18.
Wine
The Washington Winegrowers Association recognized four industry leaders in early March for their achievements during the group’s annual convention in Kennewick.
Dave Minick, Willow Crest, was honored as the Erick Hanson Memorial Grower of the Year, Kent Waliser, Sagemoor, received the industry service award, Mike Sauer, Red Willow, received the lifetime achievement honor and Gordy Hill, Coventry Vale, was awarded the Grand Vin.