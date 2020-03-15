Health care
- Dr. Derek Weaver is the new medical director at Heartlinks Hospice & Pallative Care in the Yakima Valley. Weaver is the owner of Weaver Family Medicine in Sunnyside. He received his doctor of osteopathy from Michigan State University, and completed residency at the University of Colorado Fort Collins.
As medical director, Weaver is responsible for patient referrals to hospice and the oversight of patients’ medical care and treatment plans. He replaces Dr. John Allen of Sunnyside who retired after more than 25 years.
- Dr. James Denisar-Green is the new rural program site director for the Central Washington Family Medicine Residency Program in Ellensburg. His medical degree is from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine, and he completed his residency at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine’s Rural Family Medicine Residency in Winnemucca, Nev.
- Matthew Altman of Ellensburg has been named to the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. He is a Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 1 board member and philosophy professor at Central Washington University.
Consulting
- Avery Foltz recently completed certification as a state lead risk assessor and lead inspector with Fulcrum Environmental Consulting in Yakima. Foltz’s responsibilities as a risk assessor include determining the presence and risk of exposure in quantifying levels of potential lead contamination.