Business
• Ryan Hopkins is the new CEO of Yakima Chief Hops. The Yakima Valley native has been on the company’s sales staff for six years, transitioning from sales support coordinator to vice president of North American sales and then chief sales officer. He has undergraduate degrees in ecology and biology, with a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Central Washington University.
• Katrina Henkle is the new executive director of the Selah Downtown Association. Jim Mesplie, a financial controller for Sage Fruit Co. LLC in Terrace Heights, and Christina Williams, a Farmers Agent in Selah, have joined the Selah Downtown Association board of directors.
Tourism
• Dan Langager is Yakima Valley Tourism’s new media and trade relations manager. Langager’s role includes recruiting and assisting travel writers visiting the Yakima Valley, representing the region at consumer and industry trade shows, working with local media and attracting leisure-focused groups and audiences. A Wenatchee native, he spent a decade in journalism, most recently as news director and morning host for a local news radio station in the Wenatchee Valley.
Health care
• Carolynn Clarke, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, is a new health care provider at ‘Ohana, Virginia Mason Memorial’s breast health center. She holds a master’s of science in nursing/nurse-midwifery from the Yale School of Nursing in New Haven, Conn.
• Harmanjot Gill is a new provider for Memorial Inpatient Services. He attended Government Medical College in Patiala, India, and served a residency in internal medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, N.Y.
• Michael P. Blizniak, a physical therapist at Peak Sport and Spine Physical Therapy, completed an advanced bike fitting course offered by CyclePoint & BikeFit. Blizniak has been fitting cyclist since 2012, and can help people ride without pain or limitation.
Financial
• Dylan Brown, a private wealth adviser with ProGuidance Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Yakima, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program. He has 11 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.