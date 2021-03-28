Business
• Amy Martinez is the new CEO of the South Central Workforce Council. Martinez has more than 21 years of experience in workforce development. Most recently, she served as the council’s chief operating officer. She replaces Jack Fitgerald, who is relocating to Kansas.
• Rosalinda Mendoza, a Yakima-area business owner, was recently elected to the board of directors of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association. Mendoza is the CEO and co-founder of Mocel Mezcal, an artisanal mezcal and e-commerce company. Prior to that, she worked for IBM, Starbucks and the Washington State Farmworker Housing Trust.