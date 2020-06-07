Nonprofits
• The Rod’s House board of directors has recently elected two new board members, Laura Crooks and Ranae York. New officers have also been elected to the executive board: Soneya Lund, president; Maxi Hummel, vice president; Brittanie Vaughn, secretary; and Rachel Cook, treasurer.
• The Safe Yakima Valley board of directors recently elected five new board members: Chevy Cortez, founder of The Love Project and Chevy Cortez Designs; Jim Curtice, Yakima County coroner; Rosa Solorzano, human resources manager for Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences; Nick Udell, Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; and Vicki Baker, Yakima County commissioner and owner of Grocery Outlet.
Health
• Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic pediatric dentist Dr. Jessica Webb was awarded the Manuel M. Album Award from the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Established in 1997, this award is presented annually to the individual or organization that has made the greatest contribution to the oral health of children with special needs.
Education
• Heidi Henschel Pellett has been named interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at Central Washington University. Henschel Pellett has been a CEPS associate dean for the past two years. Previously, she was chairwoman of the CWU Department of Physical Education, School Health, and Movement Studies for five years.
• Kurt Kirstein was named interim associate dean of the college. Kirstein has been on the information technology and administrative management faculty for the past six years, teaching data analytics.