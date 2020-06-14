Law
• John Kapuza and Greg Lighty of the Yakima law firm Kapuza Lighty have been recognized by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys for inclusion in its 2020 Washington Top 10 Best personal injury attorneys for client satisfaction.
Government
• Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson has been elected to the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health board. There are nine ACHs in Washington, whose boundaries align with the state’s Medicaid regional service areas. They bring together leaders from multiple health sectors to improve health and health equity.
• The Bureau of Land Management has named Barry Bushue as the state director for Oregon and Washington. Bushue is state executive director of the Oregon Farm Service Agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and a family farmer.