Business
• Maggie Brown will join Kwik Lok as director of global supply chain, a new position. Brown has more than 20 years of experience working in procurement and supply chain management, including at Alaffia in Olympia, MicroSeismic in Houston and GTSI Corp. in Herndon, Va.
Education
• Yakima Valley College Allied Health Instructor Lisa Dominguez has received the Robert M. Leadon Excellence in Teaching Award. Miguel Castro, a grounds specialist, has received the Darlene Koch Classified Employee of the Year Award. The YVC Foundation board of directors selects the honorees based on nominations submitted by students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni.
• The Yakima Valley College Alumni Association has selected substance abuse instructor Gerard Dombrowski as the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
• YVC English instructor Dan Peters has received the Sherrie & Daryl Parker Faculty Award. The award recognizes a full-time faculty member who, through extraordinary interactions and personal influence, motivates students toward greater academic and personal achievement. The selection is made by a committee from nominations submitted by students.
• YVC has honored Bonnie Labbee with the 2021 Emeritus Faculty Award. First started in 1981, the award recognizes retired and retiring faculty who served at least 10 years of full-time employment at the college. She worked at YVC for 37 years as a guidance and career counselor, and taught ethnic studies courses.
Law
• Yakima attorney Terry P. Abeyta of Abeyta Nelson Injury Law has been named one of the Top 500 Leading Plaintiff’s Attorneys in America by Lawdragon.