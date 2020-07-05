Education
Central Washington University Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity
- Kandee Cleary has been elected to serve as a commissioner for the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. As a commissioner, she will help rate more than 160 higher education institutions in the region for performance, integrity and quality. Cleary has been a CWU Department of Sociology faculty member since 2002.
- Nathaniel McMillion has been appointed to serve as the student trustee on CWU’s board for the 2020-21 academic year. McMillion, a senior majoring in public relations and minoring in Africana and Black studies, served as CWU’s Black Student Union president last year.
Law
Yakima attorney
- John Kapuza, a partner at Kapuza Lighty, PLLC, was named to the 2020 Washington Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters.
Financial services
- Dylan Brown, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Yakima, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program. He has 11 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
Government
Yakima County Commissioner
- Ron Anderson has been appointed to the Columbia River Policy Advisory Group, advising the Washington State Department of Ecology Office of Columbia River on policy issues associated with developing new water supply for Eastern Washington.