Health care
• Dr. Mary Saleh is joining Astria Health’s Grandview clinic as a pediatrician. She is board certified in general pediatrics and neonatology and has 19 years of experience as a pediatrician. She completed fellowship training in neonatal medicine from Baylor College of Medicine, in general critical care and complex inpatient pediatrics from Johns Hopkins University, and in pediatric critical care from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She attended medical school in Cairo, Egypt, with residencies in Cairo and New York City.
Nonprofits
• Rod’s House recently named new executive board members. They are Soneya Lund, president; Drew Harris, vice president; Hope Ronaldson, past president; Rachel Cook, treasurer; and Brittanie Vaughn, secretary.