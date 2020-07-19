Power
• Toni Petty has been named Pacific Power’s new regional business manager for the Yakima Valley.
Petty will maintain and expand the company’s community relationships in the Valley as well as manage the accounts of Pacific Power’s large commercial and industrial customers in the area.
Petty comes to Yakima from her hometown of Rock Springs, Wyo., where she has been an accounting manager at PacifiCorp’s Jim Bridger Power Plant since 2017.
Nonprofits
• YWCA Yakima has seven new members on its board of directors. They are Magaly Solis of La Casa Hogar; community member Sharon Reyna; Margaret France of Yakima Valley College; Kuksar Karmali of RBC Wealth Management; Amy Waller of Morgan Stanley; Cindy Cholico of the Yakima School District; and Tiara Welch of Virginia Mason Cornerstone Medicine.