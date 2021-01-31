Financial services
• Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association has promoted Enero Macias to vice president. He is the underwriter for all Yakima Federal originated loans. He was hired to lead the loan closing department in 2014 and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2019.
• Paul Crawford has been promoted to assistant secretary at Yakima Federal. He is the marketing manager, a position he has held since 2018.
Economic development
• Randy D. Tucker is the Port of Grandview’s new executive director. He has 35 years of experience as a real estate broker in the Lower Valley, and 40 years of business experience as owner of Tucker Cellars, one of the earliest wineries in Washington. He will be responsible for the management of the port and its economic development activities.
• Juan Aguilar of Yakima has been reappointed to the Washington Economic Development Finance Authority board.
Education
• Isaias Guerrero is Heritage University’s new director of student life and engagement. He is a Heritage graduate who has worked in the university’s TRIO/Student Support Services department.