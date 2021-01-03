Health care
• Diahann Barrera has joined Comprehensive Healthcare as the new chief financial officer. She previously was chief financial officer for Reno Behavioral Health care Hospital in Nevada, and also worked for Unity Care Northwest in Bellingham. She has about 26 years of health care finance experience, 13 of which is in behavioral health.
• Dr. Eve Barker has joined Central Washington Family Medicine. She attended the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed her residency at Tacoma Family Medicine.
Nonprofits
• The Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing has new board members and officers. Lola Velázquez, Northwest Justice Project, Wenatchee, is board chair; Jon DeVaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association, Yakima, is vice chair; Susan Duren, Washington Community Reinvestment Association, Seattle, is treasurer. Daniel Blazquez, Mardan Consulting, East Wenatchee, just joined as a new board director.
ORFH Executive Director Marty Miller serves as board secretary. Other board members are Al D’Alessandro, King County Housing/Community Development, Seattle; Craig Carroll, WorkSource Okanogan County, Foreign Labor Certification, Washington State Employment Security Department, Omak; and Ketha Kimbrough, Sunnyside Housing Authority, Sunnyside. Donald J. Kinney, Northwest Justice Project (retired), Yakima, retired from the board after more than 22 years of service.
The Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing is a private, statewide nonprofit corporation that develops and helps preserve affordable housing for farmworkers and other rural residents such as low-income seniors, homeless families with children and veterans.