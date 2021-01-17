Business
• Yakima Chief Hops, a farmer-owned global hop supplier, has two new board members. Ted Strong has spent decades serving countless federal and tribal groups, including the President’s Council on Sustainable Development, the Columbia River Inter Tribal Fish Commission and the Yakama Nation. Janine Terrano serves on the board of Columbia Bank and is a member of the audit and risk management committees.
• CenterCal Properties, a California-based commercial real estate business, has named Craig Ramey as president of the Pacific NW and Bay Area. Ramey will lead development, construction and tenant services for 11 properties in three states, including the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Health care
• Dr. Jared Clifford is the new chief of staff for 2021-23 at Prosser Memorial Health. He is a podiatric surgeon at Prosser Orthopedic Center and is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. Dr. David Carl of Prosser Memorial Health’s Benton City Clinic will serve as the 2021-22 vice chief of staff.