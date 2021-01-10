Business
• HLA Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. has named new partners in the firm: CPA and CFO Lisa R. Adams, engineer Justin L. Bellamy and engineer Michael D. Uhlman. HLA is a design, engineering and surveying firm based in Yakima.
• David Lancaster, a native of Selah, is the new president of Stavis Seafoods, a multinational fishing company and seafood manufacturer based in Boston.
Law
• The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has hired Geoffrey C. Wickes as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the office’s District Court Unit. Wickes graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 2019. He comes to Yakima County from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.