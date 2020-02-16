Manufacturing
• Gary Tong has joined Kwik Lok as vice president of engineering and innovation. Tong is a seasoned mechanical engineer and engineering manager, who comes to Kwik Lok after nearly 14 years with Boeing’s Commercial Airplane Division.
Real estate
• The Yakima Association of Realtors installed its 2020 board and gave out awards during a banquet Jan. 25 at the Harman Senior Center.
Officers are President Freba Afzali, President-Elect Javier Cardenas, Secretary-Treasurer Lisa Simpson, Past President Joanne Melton, and directors Elvia Gomez, Danny Dodd, Stephen Boynton, Josh Burrell, Kaity St. Mary, Tiffany Stone, Haley Larson, Felip Holbrook and Travis Antles.
Awards went to Tom Trepanier, Broker of the Year; Joanne Melton, Realtor of the Year; Freba Afzali, Realtor Achievement Award; Fenja Swope, Affiliate of the Year; Brandy Garner, Prime Lending, Community Service Award; Travis Antles, Rookie Award; Leslie and Spencer Hatton, Non-Realtor Citizen of the Year Award; Farm Bureau, Partner of the Year; Tiffany Stone, RPAC+ Award; Ryan Beckett, W. Fred Witham Award; and Brian Burns, Lifetime Achievement Award.