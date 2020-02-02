Law
• The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has hired Norma Barajas as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the office’s District Court Unit. Barajas started as an office technician in the office in 2005, and was promoted to office specialist in 2008 when she left to attend Central Washington University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in law and justice. She returned to the prosecutor’s office in 2013 to work in the Victim Witness Unit as a paralegal/investigator. She attended the Charleston School of Law, graduating in 2019.
Funeral home
• Kathy Birdwell has joined Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima as a family service councilor. She has 16 years of experience in the funeral industry, and is a native of Yakima. She attended Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University.
Government
• Roland Springer of Boise, Idaho, is the Bureau of Reclamation’s new deputy regional director for natural resources in its Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region. As deputy regional director, Springer will oversee programs related to basinwide water management and operations, natural resources, and environmental services and related programs.