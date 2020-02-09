Government
• The Bureau of Reclamation has named Talmadge Oxford as area manager for the Columbia-Cascades Area Office in the Columbia Pacific Northwest. Headquartered in Yakima, Oxford will oversee major field offices here and in Ephrata, and in Bend and Hermiston, Ore. He will manage Reclamation projects in Washington state, northern Idaho and western Montana, as well as central and western Oregon.
A native of Dallas, he previously oversaw the operation of four field offices associated with Colorado River Storage Project hydroelectric facilities. He will start in his new role in March.
Health
• Astria Health’s Sherry Jivelekas, RN, a family nurse practitioner and clinical director of Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center, will be presented with the Employee Support of Guard and Reserve’s Patriot Award on Feb. 28.
Lee Jackson, a co-worker on the cancer center team, nominated Jivelekas for the award. He is a medical director major in the Army Reserve, and has been requested to deploy in March for the eighth time in his 18-year Army career.
Jivelekas will receive the award at 11 a.m. at the Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center lobby, 1013 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.
• Nina Reiss is a new provider for Virginia Mason Memorial’s Compass Care Services. She received a master’s of science in nursing from Washington State University in 2018. She has previously worked at the Union Gospel Mission Medical Care Center and Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center.
• Dr. Soma Ghosh has joined the staff at Virginia Mason Memorial as a pediatric hospitalist. She attended medical school at Calcutta National Medical College, Calcutta University, India, from 2002-08. She served a residency in pediatrics in the Metropolitan Hospital program of New York Medical College from 2009-12.
• Dr. Daniel Cole is a hospitalist at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. He graduated from Des Moines University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2016. He served a residency at Hennepin Health care in Minneapolis from 2016-19.
Consulting
• Nicole McPhee with Fulcrum Environmental Consulting Inc. recently became an underground storage tank site assessor and decommissioner. McPhee’s certification allows her to assess site soils for potential contamination and oversee underground storage tank removal.
Legal
• Appellate litigator Athanasios P. Papailiou has opened a law office in downtown Yakima. In addition to appeals, Papailiou’s practice focuses on professional liability defense and plaintiffs’ rights. The practice benefits from the tutelage of trial attorney William D. Pickett.
Before entering private practice, Papailiou clerked for Judge Randall M. Howe of the Arizona Court of Appeals and Justice Debra L. Stephens of the Washington Supreme Court. He then worked at Pacifica Law Group, where his practice was appellate, constitutional and governmental litigation. He earned his law degree from the University of Arizona and undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon.