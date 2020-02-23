Medical
The Yakima County Medical Society elected the following board of trustees members: President Katrina Rue, Vice President Chase Livingston, Secretary-Treasurer David Krueger, Past President Alan Greenwald and Trustee Matt Uhlman. Kay Funk and Mark Joy were elected as Washington State Medical Association delegates representing the local medical society.
Agriculture
Bill Lowe of Ellensburg was named the 2019 Central Washington Hay King by the Central Washington State Fair for his alfalfa hay entry. Runner-up was the alfalfa hay entry of David Miller of DL Miller & Sons, Royal City. Best of Class winners were Bill Lowe, alfalfa hay; Bill Lowe, mixed hay; and Charlton Farms, Ellensburg, grass hay.
Economic development
The Washington Economic Development Association has awarded Carolyn Honeycutt of Ellensburg the emerging professional award for her work leading business development in Ellensburg. Honeycutt is the executive director of CenterFuse, Ellensburg’s business development board.
Library
The Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center, a new 501©(3) nonprofit, has a board of directors. Members are Chair Mark Crouchet, Vice Chair Julie Schilling, Treasurer Terry Osman, Secretary Kathy Cluck, and resident advisers Helen Canatsey, Theresa Charvet, Bill Cox, Diana Cuevas (student representative), Maralyn Killorn, Kaitlin Cluck (board assistant) and honorary board member state Sen. Jim Honeyford.