Education
• Longtime La Salle High School teacher, campus minister and principal Ted Kanelopoulos has been appointed to serve as the new president of La Salle High School, effective July 1.
Kanelopoulos will replace longtime president Tim McGree, who will retire after this school year. McGree has been the only president since La Salle High School started 1998.
Nonprofit
• The Yakima Greenway Foundation officers for 2021 are: Steve Wilmes, president; Konner Hopkins, vice president; Liz Fonfara, secretary; Tara Lewis, treasurer and Phil Hoge, past president. Board members are: Eric Anderson, Mamie Barboza, Mike Battle, Sheri Brockway, Richard Frye II, Will Hollingbery, John Rennie, John Place, Shannon Mahre, David Paulson, Courtney Beckler, Frank Purdy and Mackenzie Franke.
The Greenway endowment board officers are: J Hamilton Licht, president; Curtis Sundquist, vice president and Sean Kinney, treasurer. Endowment board members are Charlie Eglin, Paul Schaake, Ellen Jackson, Steve Wilmes, Konner Hopkins, Cec Vogt and Tara Lewis.
Health care
• Dr. Daniel Quiroz Portella, M.D., has joined the Astria Health Center in Grandview, 208 N. Euclid Ave. Fluent in both English and Spanish, he is certified in internal medicine. He received his doctor of medicine from the Universidad San Martin de Porres, Facultad de Medicina Humana in La Molina, Lima, Peru. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Pinnacle Health Harrisburg Hospital in Harrisburg, Penn.