Health care
- Chris De Villeneuve has joined Comprehensive Healthcare as vice president of Yakima and Kittitas county services. He has 25 years of experience in behavioral health and primary care. He is moving from Catholic Charities, and previously worked with Comprehensive Healthcare for 15 years.
- Dr. Travis Dennison has joined the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic. He graduated from Pacific University with a doctorate in clinical psychology and is completing his residency with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
- Dr. Stephanie Hansen is new at the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic. She completed her doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, Calif.
Law
Yakima attorneys Terry P. Abeyta and David P. Abeyta, partners in Abeyta Nelson Injury Law, have been named to The Best Lawyers in America in its 2021 edition. Terry Abeyta was named in the specialty area of plaintiff’s personal injury. David Abeyta was named to the Best Lawyer’s “Ones to Watch” list in the plaintiff’s personal injury category.