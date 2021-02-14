Health care
• Dr. Richard Unger has joined the Prosser General Surgery Center. He is a board-certified general surgeon providing general surgery services including laparoscopic, gynecological, endoscopy, tissue and breast, colon cancer, gall bladder and hernia repair, among other surgeries for Prosser Memorial Health. He graduated from A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo., and completed his general surgery residency in St. Louis at Deaconess Hospital.
• Nathaniel Burgi, PA-C, has joined the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic at the Grandview Medical-Dental Clinic. He completed his master’s of physician assistant studies at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
• Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences has selected Dr. Angela Stewart to be the new executive director of the Yakima Valley Interprofessional Practice and Education Collaborative. She succeeds previous YVIPEC executive director Dr. Keith Monosky, who retires in March. They will be working together on the transition starting in February. Stewart plans to maintain her current roles of associate dean and associate professor of pharmacotherapy at the Yakima extension of Washington State University’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
• Edith “Edie” Dibble has joined Comprehensive Healthcare as the new chief of the integrated managed care officer to oversee the health system’s managed care strategy, planning and implementation. She grew up in the Yakima area, and previously worked for Centene, a Fortune 500 company providing comprehensive managed health care. She has roughly 25 years of health care experience.
• Matt Kollman is the new chief operating officer at Comprehensive Healthcare. His previous work experience includes health care administration at Yakima Valley Memorial, COO of Yakima Valley Memorial Physicians LLC, and Yakima Chief Hops, where he was vice president of business administration.