Nonprofits
• Justice Housing Yakima, a local nonprofit that is working to build a village of small houses, has announced that Dave Hanson has joined the board of directors. Hanson is the co-
senior pastor at Yakima Vineyard church and executive director of Sunrise Outreach Center of Yakima, which is focusing on shelter and housing as well as equity in food distribution throughout the county with six food pantries and two school backpack programs.
• YWCA Yakima has approved new officers for the 2020-21 year. They are President Linda Orozco, President-Elect Sharon Reyna, Treasurer Sarah Correia and Secretary Beka Telles.
Business
• Nicole McPhee, an environmental technician at Fulcrum Environmental Consulting in Yakima, has been recognized by the Washington State Geologist Licensing Board as a geologist in training. McPhee holds a bachelor of science in geology and passed the National Association of State Boards of Geology examination.
Government
• Congressional Western Caucus Chairman-elect Rep. Dan Newhouse has named Sean V. O’Brien as the organization’s new executive director. O’Brien currently serves as deputy chief of staff and legislative director to Newhouse, handling energy, forestry and natural resources portfolios, including Newhouse’s work on the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee.