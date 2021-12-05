Health care
Dr. Tamara “Tammi” Cooks is a new pediatrician at the Prosser Clinic. She received her doctorate from Washington University School of Medicine and completed a pediatric residency at Wayne State University’s Children’s Hospital of Michigan.
Tourism
Yakima Valley Tourism announced its officers and four new board members for 2022. Charlie Robin of The Capitol Theatre will be chair, Matt Martinkus of Western Materials will be vice chair and Bruce Lyman of Heritage Bank will be secretary/treasurer. Meghann Quinn of Bale Breaker continues as past chair and Linda DiLembo of Valley Mall joins the executive committee as an at-large member.
Joining the board are Shelley Desmarais of CLS Farms in Moxee, Jeren Franks of the Fairfield Inn in Yakima, Monica Martinez of Martinez & Martinez Winery in Prosser and Barb Petrea with Escape the Madness in Union Gap.
Government
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, was recognized by two statewide associations last month for his legislative work on business and agricultural issues.
King, the ranking Republican member on both the Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee and Senate Transportation Committee, received the Association of Washington Business’ 2021 Legislator of the Year award during AWB’s annual meeting in Tacoma.
King and Rep. Larry Hoff, R-Vancouver, were presented with the Washington Farm Bureau’s 2021 Legislator of the Year awards during its annual meeting in Yakima.
