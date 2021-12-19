Health care
• Astria Health recently hired Dr. Ernesto Dizon Jr. as its new board-
certified general and thoracic surgeon to provide specialized laparoscopic and thoracic surgical procedures. Dizon started seeing patients at Astria Health on Nov. 15. He joins the organization from RCCH Trios Hospital in Kennewick, where he served as the chief of surgery and trauma director. Dizon is currently accepting new patients at Astria Health Centers in Prosser and Union Gap; the Specialty Center Surgical Group in Sunnyside; and will be providing services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Education
• The Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College has welcomed Michelle Fortier to its board of directors. Fortier has been teaching fine art at Washington Middle School for eight years. She is currently organizing the Yakima Middle School annual art exhibit and shows her art locally and nationally.
Human resources
• The Yakima chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management installed its new volunteer board of directors for 2022 at a dinner on Dec. 1. They are: president, Michelle Smith, South Central Workforce Council; past president/government relations, Jonathan Smith, Yakima County Development Association; president elect/technology director, Chris Miller, Yakima School District; vice president of finance, Chelsea Kennedy, Ace Distribution Center; secretary, Shyiel Shinn, Pace International; program chair, Heather Collins, Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee; workforce initiatives chair, Monique Macias, Thermoforming Systems LLC; social media chair, Kristina Garza, DSHS; diversity chair, Vicky Swank, Heritage University; and college relations chair, JoAnn Hundtoft, CWU.
The Society for Human Resource Management is a regional, nonprofit association and affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. It is dedicated to the personal and professional development of members and business professionals as a whole in South Central Washington.
