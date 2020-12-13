Business
• Sheri Bissell joined the team at DTG Recycle, formerly Anderson Rock and Demo Pit, as their territory relationship manager in September. She has more than 30 years experience in the Yakima business community. She will focus is sales and marketing for dump-
recycling services, roll-off container rentals, rock and gravel products.
Agriculture
• Supplemental pollen supplier Firman Pollen Co. has hired Donny Leadon of Yakima as in sales and business development. He has a bachelor’s in business management from the University of Phoenix, and a diverse background in sales and business. Firman Pollen supplies pollen for apples, pears, almonds, cherries, plums, apricot and nectarines.
Nonprofits
• Nancy Leahy of Yakima has been named development director for the Grand Columbia Council of Boy Scouts of America. Most recently, she was executive director of the Yakima Valley Hearing & Speech Center and director of the Astria Sunnyside Foundation.
Health care
• Maridee Freeman is the new clinic director at the Lincoln Avenue Medical-Dental Center. She has more than 13 years of health care leadership experience and a masters in health administration from the University of Phoenix.