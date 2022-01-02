Banking
• Brian Bruggeman has been promoted to executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Baker Boyer Bank starting Jan 1. Bruggeman joined Baker Boyer in 2009 and has held many positions with increasing levels of responsibility, including roles as investment adviser and director of financial planning. Baker Boyer, founded in 1869, is the oldest independently-owned community bank in the state. It is headquartered in Walla Walla with seven branches that include a wealth management and business banking office in Yakima.
Government
• City of Yakima Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens recently received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities. Cousens, who teaches business technology courses at Yakima Valley College, completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn the AWC distinction. She represents District 7 on the Yakima City Council. She was elected in November 2015 and reelected in November 2019. The council appointed her assistant mayor in January 2020.
Agriculture
• Five members of the Washington Apple Commission board of directors have been reelected to three-year terms. They are: Dave Robison, grower, District 1; Michael Roche, grower, District 2; West Mathison, grower, District 3; Jorge Sanchez, dealer, District 1; and Miles Kohl, dealer, District 2. The Washington Apple Commission serves the state’s apple industry by increasing consumer demand through marketing and promotions in international markets.
