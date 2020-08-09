Education
• Anna Marie Dufault will serve as interim principal at Discovery Lab School for the 2020-21 school year. She is a White Swan High School graduate and earned her bachelor’s degree at Washington State University and her master’s in curriculum and instruction from Eastern Washington University. She has more than 30 years of experience in education.
• Arlando Lara is the new assistant principal at Wilson Middle School. He grew up in and graduated from high school in Toppenish. After attending Pacific Lutheran University he began his teaching career in the Bethel School District and subsequently worked as an assistant principal in the Kent and Tacoma school districts. He also served as principal for the Washington Virtual Academy.
Nonprofits
• The Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services board of directors has elected new executive board members for the 2020-21 board term: Alma Zuniga with Northwest Justice Project, president; Aryn Masters with Masters Law, vice president; Tamerton Granados with Stevens & Granados PLLC, secretary; and Maggie Lund with Abeyta Nelson, treasurer. Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals to reduce barriers and improve access to justice.
Power
• Elliot Mainzer, who has served as administrator and CEO of the Bonneville Power Administration for the past seven years, will leave the agency at the end of August. The Department of Energy will announce an acting administrator at a later date.