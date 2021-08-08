• Valerie Woerner of Yakima has joined the University of Michigan’s Ross Alumni Board of Governors, which aims to support developing positive leaders for the future. She also was selected as one of 15 director honorees by Private Company Directors magazine for its annual “Directors to Watch” article to be published in October. Woerner owns and operates a consulting service, CEO at Your Service, which works with several Yakima-area companies.
• Sid Morrison was recognized by Energy Northwest for his lifelong record of public service to the citizens of Central Washington and his dedication to public power in the region. The board of Energy Northwest named a building in Morrison’s honor, now to be called the Morrison Energy Center, on the Energy Northwest campus in Richland.