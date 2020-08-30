Education
• Gonzalo Guillen is a new assistant principal at the Yakima School District’s Washington Middle School. He has a bachelor’s in history at teaching from Central Washington University, and started teaching at Washington Middle School in 2005. At Washington Middle School, he has taught many different subjects and coached sports. He received his principal certificate in 2018 from Heritage University.
Health care
• Dr. Thomas Tieu, a board certified urologist, will lead the new Prosser Urology Center. He received his MBA at the University of New Mexico and bachelor’s degree at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He attended medical school in Chicago and completed his residency at the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, Division of Urology, in Springfield, Ill. Tieu has been caring for patients in Lewiston, Idaho, along with his wife, Dr. Coral Tieu, who will be joining the Prosser Ear, Nose & Throat Center.
• Dr. Tom Ellingson has joined Central Washington Family Medicine as a hospitalist. He has over 25 years of clinical experience including owning his own clinic, working in wound care, urgent care, and as a hospitalist.
• Dr. Julia Robertson is a new member of Central Washington Family Medicine’s residency team faculty. She has nine years of active duty experience as a Navy medical officer, including time as the director of residency training at Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton. She has practiced for 27 years in Yakima.
Financial services
• Robert Vickers, a chartered financial consultant, has joined Capital Advisors Wealth Management in Yakima. He has 25 years of financial planning experience. Natheena Schumaker has joined Capital Advisors Wealth Management as a client liaison and will work with Vickers. She has more than 30 years’ experience.