Law
- Phyllis Craver-Lykken was conferred a fellow by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) in August. Craver-Lykken began her career in 1980 and worked as a freelance court reporter before launching her own firm, Central Court Reporting, in 1985. Headquartered in Yakima, the firm has six locations in the state. She is the only court reporter in the nation to receive the honor this year.
- Three members of Abeyta Nelson Injury Law were chosen for the 2021 edition of Washington Super Lawyers & Rising Stars. They are Terry Abeyta, Rod Nelson and David Abeyta.