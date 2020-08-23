Nonprofits
• Paul Golke is the new executive director of Camp Prime Time. Golke comes to Yakima with over 30 years of leadership experience from camps in Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Washington. He has a business administration degree and a marketing minor from Minnesota State University in Moorhead, Minn.
• James Kraft is the new executive director of the nonprofit Washington Water Trust, which has offices in Seattle and Ellensburg. Kraft served for 27 years as general counsel for Plum Creek Timber Co. until its merger with Weyerhaeuser in 2016. While there, he led the implementation of conservation plans to protect critical habitat for numerous species including spotted owls and anadromous fish.
Health care
• Maryrose Gonzalez (Ahna-Nai-Pum) has joined Comprehensive Healthcare as a cultural competency liaison. She will assist in ensuring behavioral health treatment provided by Comprehensive Healthcare is culturally appropriate. Her role also focuses on the relationship with, and support of, local tribal communities.
Gonzalez is an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, grew up on the Yakama Nation reservation and graduated from Granger High School. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice and a master of business administration. She worked as a tribal court clerk for 17 years before being promoted to children’s court and associate judge, and served as a judge for eight years.
• Dr. Matthew Bogoyas has joined Comprehensive Healthcare as the new deputy medical director in Yakima. Originally from the Houston area, Bogoyas has spent the past four years as a psychiatry resident at Larkin Behavioral Health Services, a community hospital in Miami. He completed medical school at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas.