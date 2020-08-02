Law
• Daniel D. Clark was reelected to serve as the Washington State Bar Association treasurer for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Since 2002, Clark has served as a senior deputy prosecuting attorney with the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Corporate Counsel Division.
Education
• Nate Fulton, agribusiness practice director for PayneWest Insurance in Yakima, has been elected to serve as treasurer for the University of Washington Alumni Association board of trustees.
Business
• Valerie Woerner has been appointed to the newly created board for Matot Inc., a manufacturer headquartered in Chicago specializing in dumbwaiters and related vertical material handling equipment for the elevator industry. Matot also owns a subsidiary, Kelair, that manufactures industrial dampers. She lives in Yakima where she operates a consulting service, CEO at Your Service.
Health care
• Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Adrian Obuch has joined the Astria Health Center in Zillah and Astria Health Center in Grandview. He will offer a full range of orthopedic and sports medicine injury care. He graduated from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine Medical School in Los Angeles. He completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Southern California Medical Center, and completed his fellowship in sports medicine and arthroscopy in San Diego.